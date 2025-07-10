Left Menu

Innovations and Appointments: Latest Developments in Science and Technology

The latest developments in science and technology include Airbus securing a contract to build advanced radar satellites for Spain, a breakthrough in autonomous gallbladder surgeries with AI-guided robots, and President Trump appointing Sean Duffy as interim NASA administrator amid ongoing space agency controversies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 10:27 IST
In recent advancements, Airbus' Defence and Space unit has been commissioned by Hisdesat, a Spanish satellite operator, to construct two sophisticated PAZ-2 radar satellites. These satellites, intended for Spain's defence ministry, will serve both military and civilian purposes, providing round-the-clock radar imagery for intelligence, surveillance, and disaster assessment.

In a significant leap for medical technology, an AI-powered surgical robot has independently performed a critical phase of a gallbladder surgery. Researchers from Johns Hopkins University, led by Axel Krieger, unveiled this innovation, highlighting its ability to navigate unexpected complications autonomously, unlike current robots which require manual operation by surgeons.

Amid controversy, U.S. President Donald Trump has appointed Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy as the interim administrator for NASA, following the withdrawal of Trump's previous nominee. This decision adds another layer to the ongoing tensions surrounding Trump's preferences for NASA leadership, particularly concerning Elon Musk's advocacy for his ally Jared Isaacman.

