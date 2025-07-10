Left Menu

Rising Waters Trigger Alert in Jamshedpur

An alert was raised in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, as the Kharkhai and Swarnarekha rivers exceeded danger levels following heavy rains. With rising water levels, local authorities urged residents to stay cautious. Low-lying areas faced inundation, prompting school closures across the district to ensure public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 10-07-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 12:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An alert has been issued in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, as the Kharkhai and Swarnarekha rivers surged past danger levels following heavy rain, a statement reported on Thursday.

Although there was no rain recorded since morning, the relentless downpour over the previous two days caused a significant rise in the water levels. The Kharkhai river's level reached 129.96 meters at the Adityapur bridge, surpassing the danger mark of 129 meters, while the Swarnarekha river at Mango bridge recorded 121.64 meters, exceeding the red mark of 121.50 meters.

The East Singhbhum district administration has urged residents living near these rivers to remain vigilant. In the aftermath, Bagbeda Mahanagar Vikas Samity President Subodh Jha noted that houses in low-lying zones are experiencing flooding. Consequently, the district administration has ordered schools to close as a precautionary measure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

