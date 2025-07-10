Rising Waters Trigger Alert in Jamshedpur

An alert has been issued in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, as the Kharkhai and Swarnarekha rivers surged past danger levels following heavy rain, a statement reported on Thursday.

Although there was no rain recorded since morning, the relentless downpour over the previous two days caused a significant rise in the water levels. The Kharkhai river's level reached 129.96 meters at the Adityapur bridge, surpassing the danger mark of 129 meters, while the Swarnarekha river at Mango bridge recorded 121.64 meters, exceeding the red mark of 121.50 meters.

The East Singhbhum district administration has urged residents living near these rivers to remain vigilant. In the aftermath, Bagbeda Mahanagar Vikas Samity President Subodh Jha noted that houses in low-lying zones are experiencing flooding. Consequently, the district administration has ordered schools to close as a precautionary measure.

