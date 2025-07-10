Left Menu

Delhi's New Journey: A Breakthrough in Rainwater Management

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that despite recent heavy rains, the capital faced no waterlogging, citing comprehensive inspections and ongoing efforts to address specific issues. She emphasized government commitments to long-term solutions, predicting improved conditions for the next year's rainy season.

Delhi Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assured citizens on Thursday that the city did not experience waterlogging despite heavy rains. She emphasized the government's ongoing efforts to tackle problematic areas.

Speaking after the inauguration of DDA's Aarambh Pustakalaya in Adhchini Village, attended by Lt Governor V K Saxena, Gupta declared the city on a transformative path.

She highlighted successful inspections at Barapullah and Minto Bridge, noting, "Despite past issues, this time no areas experienced waterlogging." Gupta reiterated the need for long-term solutions and promised improved conditions by next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

