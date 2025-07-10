Sindoor Bridge: A Symbolic Tribute and a Modern Marvel in Mumbai
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the newly reconstructed Sindoor Bridge in Mumbai, replacing the historic Carnac Bridge. Renamed as a tribute to 'Operation Sindoor', the bridge showcases India's defense capabilities. The modern structure promises improved traffic connectivity in South Mumbai, following its timely completion by the BMC.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-07-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 15:58 IST
- Country:
- India
The newly reconstructed Sindoor Bridge in South Mumbai was inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, marking a significant tribute to the Indian armed forces' 'Operation Sindoor'.
Formerly known as the Carnac Bridge, in his remarks, Fadnavis highlighted the historical significance of the name change as a move away from colonial legacies.
The bridge, reconstructed by the BMC, promises to ease congestion and enhance connectivity in the area, having overcome various engineering challenges to meet completion deadlines.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cyber Fraud Bust: Gujarat and Maharashtra Raids Expose Massive Money Laundering Scheme
ED raids in Gujarat, Maharashtra in over Rs 100 crore worth cyber crime linked money laundering case: Sources.
Bomb Threat Hoax Shakes Maharashtra School
Debate Erupts Over Language Policy in Maharashtra Schools
Decibel Dilemma: Loudspeaker Controversy in Maharashtra's Mosques