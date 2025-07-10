Left Menu

Sindoor Bridge: A Symbolic Tribute and a Modern Marvel in Mumbai

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-07-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 15:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The newly reconstructed Sindoor Bridge in South Mumbai was inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, marking a significant tribute to the Indian armed forces' 'Operation Sindoor'.

Formerly known as the Carnac Bridge, in his remarks, Fadnavis highlighted the historical significance of the name change as a move away from colonial legacies.

The bridge, reconstructed by the BMC, promises to ease congestion and enhance connectivity in the area, having overcome various engineering challenges to meet completion deadlines.

