Sindoor Bridge: A Symbolic Tribute and a Modern Marvel in Mumbai

The newly reconstructed Sindoor Bridge in South Mumbai was inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, marking a significant tribute to the Indian armed forces' 'Operation Sindoor'.

Formerly known as the Carnac Bridge, in his remarks, Fadnavis highlighted the historical significance of the name change as a move away from colonial legacies.

The bridge, reconstructed by the BMC, promises to ease congestion and enhance connectivity in the area, having overcome various engineering challenges to meet completion deadlines.