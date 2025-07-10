Left Menu

Empowering State S&T Councils for Innovation-Driven Growth

NITI Aayog has urged state governments to enhance financial support for Science & Technology (S&T) Councils to drive technology-led growth. A roadmap suggests restructuring these councils to leverage wider funding opportunities and improve decision-making, fostering stronger links with industries and supporting innovation ecosystems.

NITI Aayog has called for increased financial support from state governments for Science & Technology Councils as part of a strategic push towards technology-driven growth. The recommendation was outlined in a comprehensive report released on Thursday, titled 'A Roadmap for Strengthening State S&T Council'.

The report highlights the need for state councils to explore diverse funding sources, recommending that at least 0.5% of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) be allocated to S&T initiatives. It also suggests restructuring council governance to enhance decision-making and strategic policy planning.

The importance of establishing industry linkages and expanding expertise within council governance was emphasized, along with ensuring core manpower support. NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery stressed that empowered State S&T Councils could become catalysts for innovation, yet current constraints, including irregular funding and limited autonomy, pose significant challenges.

