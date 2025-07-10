Left Menu

Delhi Embraces PPP Model for Infrastructure Boost

The Delhi government aims to accelerate infrastructure projects by aggressively adopting the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. This policy shift addresses funding delays and cost overruns in past projects. Private entities will invest in public projects in exchange for future commercial use or toll revenues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 21:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to expedite the completion of large-scale infrastructure projects, the Delhi government has decided to adopt the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model more vigorously, as revealed by official sources on Thursday.

This decision emerged from a recent high-level meeting chaired by Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma, where officials were directed to draft proposals compatible with the PPP framework.

The policy shift is driven by past challenges, including funding shortfalls and cost overruns that have delayed public works. By engaging private investors through the PPP model, the government seeks to circumvent these barriers and ensure projects are completed on schedule.

Under the PPP arrangement, private sector participants are expected to finance public infrastructure, receiving future monetary returns often through commercial use or toll revenues.

The initiative seeks to incorporate commercial elements into certain projects, making them more enticing to investors. Recent projects in the water and transport sectors reflect this strategy, with private companies setting up facilities in exchange for advertising rights.

The PWD, tasked with the construction and maintenance of Delhi's roads, bridges, and public buildings, will spearhead this PPP approach. Efforts are currently underway to identify suitable projects for PPP-based implementation.

The government has already launched similar initiatives, such as 'adopt-a-flyover' for maintenance, further exemplifying their commitment to leveraging PPP models for urban development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

