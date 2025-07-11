Incessant Rains in Uttarakhand Cause Flooding and Chaos

Amid ongoing heavy rains, a 42-year-old man named Anil Kumar tragically drowned in the Rispana river in Uttarakhand. The deluge, which has caused widespread flooding across the state, prompted Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to inspect affected areas personally, urging officials to remain vigilant and install warning signals in critical spots.

The State Emergency Operations Center confirmed that a search team successfully recovered Kumar's body late Wednesday night. The torrential downpours recorded jaw-dropping rainfall figures, including 130.2 mm in Mussoorie, exacerbating conditions as numerous rivers, including the Ganga and Yamuna, swelled beyond usual limits, leading to traffic disruptions on 179 roads.

In response, the Uttarakhand government ordered the closure of schools up to class 12 in anticipation of further weather threats. Meanwhile, after numerous disruptions caused by landslides, essential traffic on the Rishikesh-Yamunotri National Highway has finally resumed, offering a lifeline to stranded commuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)