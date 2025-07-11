Left Menu

Incessant Rains in Uttarakhand Cause Flooding and Chaos

A 42-year-old man, Anil Kumar, drowned in an overflowing river in Uttarakhand due to heavy rains. Chief Minister Dhami visited affected areas and directed precautions. Enhanced rainfall has led to increased river levels and road closures, while many educational institutions remained closed. Search teams recovered Kumar's body after intensive efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 11-07-2025 01:08 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 01:08 IST
Incessant Rains in Uttarakhand Cause Flooding and Chaos
person
  • Country:
  • India

Amid ongoing heavy rains, a 42-year-old man named Anil Kumar tragically drowned in the Rispana river in Uttarakhand. The deluge, which has caused widespread flooding across the state, prompted Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to inspect affected areas personally, urging officials to remain vigilant and install warning signals in critical spots.

The State Emergency Operations Center confirmed that a search team successfully recovered Kumar's body late Wednesday night. The torrential downpours recorded jaw-dropping rainfall figures, including 130.2 mm in Mussoorie, exacerbating conditions as numerous rivers, including the Ganga and Yamuna, swelled beyond usual limits, leading to traffic disruptions on 179 roads.

In response, the Uttarakhand government ordered the closure of schools up to class 12 in anticipation of further weather threats. Meanwhile, after numerous disruptions caused by landslides, essential traffic on the Rishikesh-Yamunotri National Highway has finally resumed, offering a lifeline to stranded commuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025