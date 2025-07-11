Tragedy Strikes Bikers on Hiranandani Bridge

A 23-year-old man lost his life while eight others suffered severe injuries in a tragic accident on Hiranandani Bridge, Navi Mumbai, when a speeding car crashed into a group of bikers, officials reported on Friday.

Early Wednesday, friends from Mumbai's Dharavi were en route to Lonavala on motorcycles when the speeding vehicle struck them. Manav Yellappa Kucchikorve, aged 23, was killed in the crash, leaving eight others injured and currently hospitalized, according to an official from the Kharghar police station.

The car driver fled the accident scene, prompting police to register a case and initiate efforts to locate the offender, as per the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)