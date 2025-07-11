Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Bikers on Hiranandani Bridge

A tragic accident occurred on Hiranandani Bridge, Navi Mumbai, as a speeding car rammed into a group of bikers. The incident left a 23-year-old dead and eight others injured. The car driver fled the scene, and police have launched an investigation to track down the perpetrator.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 11-07-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 10:16 IST
Tragedy Strikes Bikers on Hiranandani Bridge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A 23-year-old man lost his life while eight others suffered severe injuries in a tragic accident on Hiranandani Bridge, Navi Mumbai, when a speeding car crashed into a group of bikers, officials reported on Friday.

Early Wednesday, friends from Mumbai's Dharavi were en route to Lonavala on motorcycles when the speeding vehicle struck them. Manav Yellappa Kucchikorve, aged 23, was killed in the crash, leaving eight others injured and currently hospitalized, according to an official from the Kharghar police station.

The car driver fled the accident scene, prompting police to register a case and initiate efforts to locate the offender, as per the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

