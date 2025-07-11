Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Building Collapse Near Delhi Metro Construction Site

A tragic building collapse near Delhi's Sadar Bazar, at a site under Delhi Metro construction, resulted in a fatality and significant damage. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the victim's family, amid investigations into safety procedures prior to the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 15:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Friday, a building collapse near the Delhi Metro construction site at Sadar Bazar claimed a life and caused significant damage to properties. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has responded by announcing an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh to the victim's family.

The collapse occurred in the Mithaipul locality close to 2 am, amid tunnelling work for the Janakpuri West–RK Ashram Marg corridor. DMRC had previously declared these buildings unsafe and evacuated them after issuing warnings to the owners in June. Despite precautionary measures, including structural supports, the collapse happened.

Emergency efforts led by the National Disaster Response Force and Delhi Police are underway, and DMRC has initiated an investigation. Tragically, 46-year-old Manoj Sharma, who worked at a shop in one of the collapsed buildings, died due to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

