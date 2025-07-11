Traffic Chaos in Ajmer: Ramsetu Bridge Shutdown Sparks City-Wide Congestion

The city of Ajmer is reeling under massive traffic congestion after the abrupt closure of the 2.6 km Ramsetu Bridge. The shutdown was ordered by a local court on Wednesday, citing structural integrity and technical design flaws as major concerns.

The Ramsetu Bridge, a vital elevated road network linking key areas such as Martindale Bridge and Agra Gate, was shut down as notices were issued to Ajmer Smart City Ltd and the Ajmer Municipal Corporation. This court decision was driven by a public interest litigation filed by two concerned residents.

According to Ajmer collector Lok Bandhu, the closure has forced traffic onto alternate routes, exacerbating congestion on already busy roads. Originally slated for completion in 2020 but delayed multiple times, the bridge's recent damage from rain further questioned its viability before its operational halt.

