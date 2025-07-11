Left Menu

Traffic Chaos in Ajmer: Ramsetu Bridge Shutdown Sparks City-Wide Congestion

The closure of the Ramsetu Bridge in Ajmer has led to severe traffic congestion. This move follows a court order that cited structural concerns. Officials have been notified, and alternative routes are overwhelmed. The bridge, a crucial part of city infrastructure, has been plagued with delays and damage issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajasthan | Updated: 11-07-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 17:35 IST
Traffic Chaos in Ajmer: Ramsetu Bridge Shutdown Sparks City-Wide Congestion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The city of Ajmer is reeling under massive traffic congestion after the abrupt closure of the 2.6 km Ramsetu Bridge. The shutdown was ordered by a local court on Wednesday, citing structural integrity and technical design flaws as major concerns.

The Ramsetu Bridge, a vital elevated road network linking key areas such as Martindale Bridge and Agra Gate, was shut down as notices were issued to Ajmer Smart City Ltd and the Ajmer Municipal Corporation. This court decision was driven by a public interest litigation filed by two concerned residents.

According to Ajmer collector Lok Bandhu, the closure has forced traffic onto alternate routes, exacerbating congestion on already busy roads. Originally slated for completion in 2020 but delayed multiple times, the bridge's recent damage from rain further questioned its viability before its operational halt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025