Tragic Loss: Family Succumbs to Generator Smoke in Surat

Three family members died in Surat after inhaling generator smoke while asleep. The incident occurred in Bhatha village. They died due to asphyxiation, a police inspector confirmed. The deceased were identified as Balubhai Patel, Sitaben Rathod, and Vedaben Rathod. A post-mortem and forensic investigation are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 11-07-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 17:42 IST
Tragic Loss: Family Succumbs to Generator Smoke in Surat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic incident unfolded in Surat's Bhatha village, where three family members were found dead after allegedly inhaling smoke from a generator, police reported on Friday.

The fatal occurrence took place on Thursday night, resulting in the asphyxiation of the victims, as confirmed by Pal police inspector KL Gadh. This grim discovery was made when a family member checked on them in the morning.

The deceased have been identified as Balubhai Patel, 76, Sitaben Rathod, 56, and Vedaben Rathod, 60. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem analysis while forensic experts work to determine the exact cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

