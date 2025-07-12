Left Menu

Mysterious Death of Leopard at BRT Tiger Reserve Sparks Investigation

A male leopard was found dead in a quarry near Kothalavadi village, suspected to have been poisoned. The forest department has initiated an investigation after discovering additional animal carcasses nearby. A post-mortem was conducted, and samples were sent to Mysuru for forensic examination. A similar incident recently occurred with a tigress and cubs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chamarajanagar | Updated: 12-07-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 13:14 IST
Mysterious Death of Leopard at BRT Tiger Reserve Sparks Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A male leopard was discovered dead in a stone quarry near Kothalavadi village, within the BRT Tiger Reserve, officials announced on Saturday. The leopard, estimated to be around five to six years old, is suspected to have been poisoned.

The forest department noticed additional carcasses, including that of a dog and a calf, near the leopard on Thursday. After a preliminary inquiry, a case was registered, and an investigation has been set in motion, according to a senior department official.

"A post-mortem has been conducted, and we have dispatched collected samples to a forensic lab in Mysuru," the official stated. This incident follows the recent deaths of a female tigress and her cubs in the MM Hills area on June 26, raising further concerns over wildlife protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025