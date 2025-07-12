Mysterious Death of Leopard at BRT Tiger Reserve Sparks Investigation

A male leopard was discovered dead in a stone quarry near Kothalavadi village, within the BRT Tiger Reserve, officials announced on Saturday. The leopard, estimated to be around five to six years old, is suspected to have been poisoned.

The forest department noticed additional carcasses, including that of a dog and a calf, near the leopard on Thursday. After a preliminary inquiry, a case was registered, and an investigation has been set in motion, according to a senior department official.

"A post-mortem has been conducted, and we have dispatched collected samples to a forensic lab in Mysuru," the official stated. This incident follows the recent deaths of a female tigress and her cubs in the MM Hills area on June 26, raising further concerns over wildlife protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)