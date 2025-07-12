Left Menu

Rajasthan's Torrential Downpour: Scrutinizing Sambhar's Soaking Scenes

Rajasthan, particularly Jaipur, is experiencing heavy rainfall with 87 mm recorded in the past 24 hours. Most of eastern Rajasthan can expect more than average rainfall in the next two weeks, while western Rajasthan will see above-normal rainfall over the coming week, as per the Meteorological Centre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 12-07-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 13:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan continues to grapple with intense rainfall, with Jaipur recording the heaviest at 87 mm over the past 24 hours, according to the state's weather department on Saturday.

The Meteorological Centre, based in Jaipur, highlighted that Sambhar in the state capital noted the highest precipitation until 8:30 local time.

Additionally, Jaisalmer reported having the highest maximum temperature of 39.4 degrees Celsius on Friday. Forecasts indicate that eastern Rajasthan can anticipate above-average rainfall for the following two weeks, while the state's western region expects rainfall exceeding normal levels in the next week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

