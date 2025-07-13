Himachal Pradesh Faces Monsoon Fury: Minister Allocates Funds for Recovery

In response to the devastating monsoon rains, Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh has unveiled a financial recovery plan to aid the hardest-hit assembly constituencies. The announcement includes Rs 2 crore for areas most severely affected and Rs 50 lakh for each of the other constituencies to facilitate rapid infrastructure restoration.

Particularly impacted is the Mandi district, which has experienced significant rain-induced disasters. The Minister's declaration, made public via a video on Singh's Facebook page, underscores the urgency of restoring normalcy in the region.

Since the monsoon's onset on June 20 until July 11, Himachal Pradesh has endured staggering losses totaling Rs 751 crore due to extreme weather events. The state has experienced 31 flash floods, 22 cloudbursts, and 17 landslides, resulting in over 90 fatalities, including 56 rain-related deaths.

