Tragic Ankara Apartment Fire Claims Three Lives

A devastating fire broke out in a 26-story apartment building in Ankara, the capital of Turkey, resulting in the tragic death of three individuals, including a three-and-a-half-month-old baby. The blaze ignited on the fourth floor around 10:00 pm local time on Saturday night.

According to reports from the state-run Anadolu Agency, the fire spread rapidly through the structure, necessitating a grueling four-hour effort by firefighters before the flames were completely extinguished. The local authorities have been investigating the cause of the incident.

Local media reports indicate that 39 people suffered from light smoke inhalation, including seven firefighters. Paramedics provided on-site care for 26 people, while 20 individuals were transported to hospitals, one of whom remains in critical condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)