Tragedy in Delhi: Building Collapse Claims Six Lives
A building collapse in northeast Delhi's Welcome area resulted in the tragic deaths of six family members and injuries to eight others. Authorities have registered a negligence case and concluded rescue operations. The affected family had moved into the 20-year-old structure after their previous home caught fire.
A case of negligence has been initiated by Delhi Police following the collapse of a four-storey building in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, which claimed the lives of six family members and left eight others injured. Rescue operations at the site have concluded, an official confirmed on Saturday.
The tragic incident led to the deaths of the building owner Abdul Matloob, his wife Rabia, their sons Javed and Abdulla, daughter Zubia, and two-year-old granddaughter Fozia. Their bodies have been sent to GTB Hospital. Eight others, including Matloob's other sons Parvez and Naved, as well as four neighbors, sustained injuries.
Authorities have filed an FIR under different sections of negligence and commenced a thorough investigation. The family, running a dry cleaning business, had recently shifted to the building after their previous residence was destroyed by fire. Locals rushed to the scene, and emergency services, including seven fire tenders and NDRF teams, were deployed. An anganwadi housed on the ground floor was unoccupied during the incident.
