Reviving Rivers: Uttar Pradesh's Mission to Restore Waterways

In a transformative move, the Uttar Pradesh government has launched a comprehensive initiative to rejuvenate 75 small rivers and tributaries across the state. This campaign, aligned with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directives, aims for sustainable waterway restoration through technological and collaborative measures.

At the heart of this initiative is the collaboration between multiple state departments and top technical institutions like IIT Kanpur and IIT Roorkee. They are laying out detailed plans that take into account ecological, geographical, and social considerations, ensuring a holistic approach to river restoration.

Originally part of the MGNREGA scheme in 2018, the campaign has grown into a more structured mission. Activities include stream cleaning, rainwater harvesting, and plantation drives, all coordinated by a divisional monitoring system and enhanced by local community involvement.