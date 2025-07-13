Catastrophic Texas Flooding Halts Search Efforts
Search efforts for victims of unprecedented flooding in central Texas paused on Sunday due to forecasts of additional rain. The Guadalupe River, already dangerously high, threatens further flooding in Kerr County. Past floods left 27 dead and caused widespread destruction, highlighting the need for improved warning systems.
Emergency services in Texas were forced to suspend their search for missing flood victims on Sunday morning as new warnings predicted more rain, potentially worsening already dangerous waterway surges.
Ingram Fire Department mandated an immediate evacuation of search teams from the Guadalupe River corridor in Kerr County due to high flash flood risks. The search efforts for victims from earlier flooding were set to resume on Monday, contingent on river conditions, according to Fire Department spokesman Brian Lochte.
The catastrophic floodwaters of July 4 have devastated the Texas Hill Country, claiming at least 27 lives and causing extensive damage to homes and infrastructure, highlighting the absence of an adequate local warning system.
