Catastrophic Texas Flooding Halts Search Efforts

Emergency services in Texas were forced to suspend their search for missing flood victims on Sunday morning as new warnings predicted more rain, potentially worsening already dangerous waterway surges.

Ingram Fire Department mandated an immediate evacuation of search teams from the Guadalupe River corridor in Kerr County due to high flash flood risks. The search efforts for victims from earlier flooding were set to resume on Monday, contingent on river conditions, according to Fire Department spokesman Brian Lochte.

The catastrophic floodwaters of July 4 have devastated the Texas Hill Country, claiming at least 27 lives and causing extensive damage to homes and infrastructure, highlighting the absence of an adequate local warning system.

