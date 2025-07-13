Tragedy in Satna: Abandoned Borewell Claims Young Life
A 16-year-old girl died after falling into an abandoned borewell filled with rainwater in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district. Her 10-year-old friend is still missing. Rescue operations are ongoing, hindered by waterlogging and darkness. The girls were helping sow paddy when the incident occurred.
A tragic accident struck Madhya Pradesh's Satna district as a 16-year-old girl, Somvati Ahirwar, lost her life after falling into an abandoned borewell filled with rainwater. Her 10-year-old companion, Durga Ahirwar, remains missing, prompting continued rescue efforts.
The incident occurred early Sunday evening in a waterlogged field under Nagod police station limits, where the girls were assisting their families in sowing paddy. According to police inspector Ashok Pandey, the hidden borewell became a lethal trap due to its removed casing and water accumulation, rendering it invisible.
Authorities, including the State Disaster Emergency Response Force divers, are battling adverse conditions like darkness and waterlogged terrain to rescue the missing child. The operation has been underway since the body of Somvati was recovered late Sunday night.
(With inputs from agencies.)
