Delhi's Future Blueprint: MPD 2041 Under Review
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta convened a meeting to review the Master Plan for Delhi 2041. The focus is on industrial development in proposed clusters aimed at creating job opportunities. The plan highlights inclusive development, sustainability, and innovative interventions like transit-oriented hubs and land pooling.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has called a high-level meeting to discuss the pending Master Plan for Delhi 2041, according to officials. Submitted by the Delhi Development Authority, the plan awaits approval from the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.
During the meeting, the DDA vice-chairman will present details of the plan to Gupta and department heads from industries, environment, and revenue sectors. The industrial development in Kanjhawla, Ranikhera, and Baprola is expected to be a central topic, with plans to develop 1,200 acres through a public-private partnership model.
The clusters aim to attract service sectors like IT and biotechnology, potentially creating thousands of jobs. At a previous meeting, Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena emphasized the plan's focus on inclusive development, sustainability, and innovative measures such as transit-oriented developments and land rejuvenation projects.
