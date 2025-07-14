Left Menu

Delhi's Future Blueprint: MPD 2041 Under Review

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta convened a meeting to review the Master Plan for Delhi 2041. The focus is on industrial development in proposed clusters aimed at creating job opportunities. The plan highlights inclusive development, sustainability, and innovative interventions like transit-oriented hubs and land pooling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 00:04 IST
Delhi's Future Blueprint: MPD 2041 Under Review
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has called a high-level meeting to discuss the pending Master Plan for Delhi 2041, according to officials. Submitted by the Delhi Development Authority, the plan awaits approval from the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

During the meeting, the DDA vice-chairman will present details of the plan to Gupta and department heads from industries, environment, and revenue sectors. The industrial development in Kanjhawla, Ranikhera, and Baprola is expected to be a central topic, with plans to develop 1,200 acres through a public-private partnership model.

The clusters aim to attract service sectors like IT and biotechnology, potentially creating thousands of jobs. At a previous meeting, Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena emphasized the plan's focus on inclusive development, sustainability, and innovative measures such as transit-oriented developments and land rejuvenation projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances transport efficiency and on-time delivery in global supply chains

New assistive tech merges AI and mobility to empower visually impaired users

AI may need to disobey humans to be truly trustworthy

Hyper-personalized Gen AI ads trigger curiosity, concern among Indian Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025