Tragedy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pond Drowning Claims Four Young Lives
Four children aged between 9 and 12 years drowned while bathing in a pond in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Despite local efforts, all boys tragically lost their lives before rescue teams recovered their bodies. The incident has left the community and local leaders in mourning.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 14-07-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 14:20 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a tragic incident, four children tragically drowned in a pond in the Dault Khel area of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday.
The children, aged between 9 and 12, included two brothers, according to police reports. Despite attempts by residents to save them, the boys could not be rescued in time.
In the aftermath, rescue teams successfully retrieved the bodies. The incident sparked an outpouring of grief, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and Chief Minister Ali Anin Gandapur expressing their deep sorrow.
- READ MORE ON:
- children
- drowning
- pond
- Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
- Pakistan
- tragedy
- Lakki Marwat
- rescue
- governor
- grief
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cloudburst Tragedy on Yamunotri Highway
Tragedy Strikes Puri: Stampede Near Shree Gundicha Temple Leaves 3 Dead
Mysterious Discovery Near India-Pakistan Border: Unraveling the Identity
Tragedy at Gundicha Temple: Incompetence Claims Lives During Rath Yatra
Tragedy Strikes: Family Picnic Turns Fatal Amid Pakistan's Raging Floods