Tragedy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pond Drowning Claims Four Young Lives

In a tragic incident, four children tragically drowned in a pond in the Dault Khel area of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday.

The children, aged between 9 and 12, included two brothers, according to police reports. Despite attempts by residents to save them, the boys could not be rescued in time.

In the aftermath, rescue teams successfully retrieved the bodies. The incident sparked an outpouring of grief, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and Chief Minister Ali Anin Gandapur expressing their deep sorrow.