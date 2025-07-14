Left Menu

Tragedy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pond Drowning Claims Four Young Lives

Four children aged between 9 and 12 years drowned while bathing in a pond in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Despite local efforts, all boys tragically lost their lives before rescue teams recovered their bodies. The incident has left the community and local leaders in mourning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 14-07-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 14:20 IST
  • Pakistan

In a tragic incident, four children tragically drowned in a pond in the Dault Khel area of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday.

The children, aged between 9 and 12, included two brothers, according to police reports. Despite attempts by residents to save them, the boys could not be rescued in time.

In the aftermath, rescue teams successfully retrieved the bodies. The incident sparked an outpouring of grief, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and Chief Minister Ali Anin Gandapur expressing their deep sorrow.

