Axiom-4 Astronauts Return: Inside Dragon Grace's Final Journey

Aboard the Dragon Grace, Shubhanshu Shukla and the Axiom-4 crew commenced their return to Earth after completing an 18-day mission at the International Space Station. The journey signals the closing chapter of their mission, launched on June 25.

The astronauts, along with commander Peggy Whitson, entered the spacecraft on Monday, where meticulous preparations for the descent began. Hatch closure occurred at 2:37 PM IST, followed by final checks before undocking. NASA broadcasted these final procedures live from the ISS.

The descent is orchestrated through advanced autonomous navigation and involves crucial steps such as trunk detachment and strategic orientation for re-entry. The spacecraft is expected to splash down off California's coast approximately 22.5 hours after departure.

(With inputs from agencies.)