Axiom-4 Astronauts Return: Inside Dragon Grace's Final Journey
The Axiom-4 team, including Shubhanshu Shukla, embarked on their return to Earth aboard the Dragon Grace spacecraft after an 18-day ISS mission. Departure from the International Space Station involved complex autonomous procedures, concluding with a planned splashdown near California, marking the end of their space expedition that began on June 25.
- Country:
- India
Aboard the Dragon Grace, Shubhanshu Shukla and the Axiom-4 crew commenced their return to Earth after completing an 18-day mission at the International Space Station. The journey signals the closing chapter of their mission, launched on June 25.
The astronauts, along with commander Peggy Whitson, entered the spacecraft on Monday, where meticulous preparations for the descent began. Hatch closure occurred at 2:37 PM IST, followed by final checks before undocking. NASA broadcasted these final procedures live from the ISS.
The descent is orchestrated through advanced autonomous navigation and involves crucial steps such as trunk detachment and strategic orientation for re-entry. The spacecraft is expected to splash down off California's coast approximately 22.5 hours after departure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's First Astronaut at ISS Optimistic About Gaganyaan
Radisson Hotel Group Aims to Double Its Presence in India
Cloudburst Triggers Chaos in Uttarakhand: Dozens Missing, Yatra Suspended
Landslide Chaos: Nepali Labourers Missing in Uttarkashi Tragedy
NTPC Renewable Energy Fully Commissions 220-MW Shajapur Solar Project