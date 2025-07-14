Thames Water Imposes Temporary Hosepipe Ban Amid Historic Drought

In response to an unprecedented dry and warm spring, Thames Water has enacted a temporary hosepipe ban for large swathes of southern England. The announcement comes as a measure to curb water usage during a historic drought that has hit the region.

The ban, effective from July 22, will affect households in Oxfordshire, Wiltshire, Gloucestershire, and Berkshire, excluding London. Restricted activities include any use of hosepipes for car washing, garden watering, and pool filling, among others. About 16 million customers fall under the jurisdiction of Thames Water, Britain's largest water supplier.

As reservoir levels plummet to 77%—significantly below the seasonal average of 93%—other water companies such as Yorkshire Water and South East Water have also implemented similar restrictions. The UK government is stepping up efforts to safeguard water resources as climate change continues to exacerbate drought conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)