Jet Set Growth: Airports Propel Real Estate Boom in India

Housing micro-markets near airports in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai, and Greater Noida have seen sharp price increases by 70-120% over four years. Micro-markets anchored by airports are witnessing faster property appreciation, driven by improved connectivity and infrastructure development, compared to other city regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 17:25 IST
According to a report by Square Yards, housing micro-markets situated near airports in key Indian cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad have experienced significant price appreciation ranging from 70 to 120 percent over the past four years. This trend showcases the immense influence of airports in shaping real estate markets.

The study, titled 'Jet Set Growth - Airports Fuelling Property Market Expansion in India', highlights that the airport-centric areas have outpaced other regions in property price elevation. These micro-markets, benefiting from enhanced connectivity and infrastructure, have become prime spots for residential and commercial development.

Tanuj Shori, CEO & Founder of Square Yards, emphasized the crucial role of airports in driving economic growth and urban transformation. He noted that cities like Delhi and Mumbai have leveraged this growth potential, turning nearby locales into thriving economic hubs, further boosting property values in these regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

