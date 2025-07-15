Left Menu

Rescue Mission Underway After Boat Capsizes Near Mentawai Islands

Indonesian authorities are conducting search operations for 11 individuals missing after a boat capsized near the Mentawai Islands due to adverse weather conditions. The incident occurred at 11 a.m. on Monday. Eight survivors have been rescued, according to the local search and rescue agency's statement on Tuesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 15-07-2025 05:39 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 05:39 IST
Rescue Mission Underway After Boat Capsizes Near Mentawai Islands
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

An intensive search and rescue operation continues in Indonesia as authorities work to locate 11 missing people following a boat capsizing near the Mentawai Islands. The incident occurred amid poor weather conditions, causing the vessel to overturn.

The local search and rescue agency has confirmed that eight individuals have been successfully rescued. However, efforts remain underway to find the remaining individuals who disappeared during the accident, which took place at approximately 11 a.m. on Monday.

Authorities remain hopeful in their efforts, despite challenging weather conditions that complicate the search process. The incident highlights ongoing concerns about maritime safety in the region.

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

 Global
2
Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

 Global
3
Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

 Global
4
Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025