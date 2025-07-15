Rescue Mission Underway After Boat Capsizes Near Mentawai Islands
Indonesian authorities are conducting search operations for 11 individuals missing after a boat capsized near the Mentawai Islands due to adverse weather conditions. The incident occurred at 11 a.m. on Monday. Eight survivors have been rescued, according to the local search and rescue agency's statement on Tuesday.
- Country:
- Indonesia
An intensive search and rescue operation continues in Indonesia as authorities work to locate 11 missing people following a boat capsizing near the Mentawai Islands. The incident occurred amid poor weather conditions, causing the vessel to overturn.
The local search and rescue agency has confirmed that eight individuals have been successfully rescued. However, efforts remain underway to find the remaining individuals who disappeared during the accident, which took place at approximately 11 a.m. on Monday.
Authorities remain hopeful in their efforts, despite challenging weather conditions that complicate the search process. The incident highlights ongoing concerns about maritime safety in the region.
ALSO READ
Unraveling Martian Weather: The Dance of Dust and Clouds
Funding Cuts Amplify Crisis for Congo's Rape Survivors
Oil-drilling ship capsizes in the Gulf of Suez, killing four crewmen
Weather Forces Andhra Pradesh CM's Change of Flight Plans
UPDATE 2-Four die as vessel capsizes in Suez Gulf; three still missing