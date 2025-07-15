Rescue Mission Underway After Boat Capsizes Near Mentawai Islands

An intensive search and rescue operation continues in Indonesia as authorities work to locate 11 missing people following a boat capsizing near the Mentawai Islands. The incident occurred amid poor weather conditions, causing the vessel to overturn.

The local search and rescue agency has confirmed that eight individuals have been successfully rescued. However, efforts remain underway to find the remaining individuals who disappeared during the accident, which took place at approximately 11 a.m. on Monday.

Authorities remain hopeful in their efforts, despite challenging weather conditions that complicate the search process. The incident highlights ongoing concerns about maritime safety in the region.