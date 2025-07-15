Brace for Downpour: Flash Flood Warning in Jharkhand
The India Meteorological Department has issued a flash flood warning for 19 districts in Jharkhand due to heavy rainfall predictions. An 'orange' alert for heavy rain is in effect for several areas, with widespread rainfall expected until July 17. Some regions could experience extremely heavy downpours.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued urgent warnings for 19 districts in Jharkhand following forecasts of significant rainfall. The districts, including Ranchi and Dhanbad, are under 'orange' and 'yellow' alerts as of Tuesday, with potential flash floods expected by Wednesday evening.
IMD's bulletin highlights the heightened risk of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across affected areas, driven by a depression moving west-northwest from Gangetic West Bengal. The alert spans from July 16 to July 17, with central regions likely seeing the most intense impacts.
Authorities in East and West Singhbhum preemptively closed schools, cautioning residents against traversing near swollen rivers. The state has recorded a 62% rainfall surplus since early June, underscoring the elevated threat. Residents are advised to remain prepared for unforeseen flooding events.
(With inputs from agencies.)
