Green Light for Gateway's New Jetty: A Step Towards Sustainable Development

The Bombay High Court has approved the construction of a new jetty and terminal at the Gateway of India, Mumbai, subject to specific conditions. The project aims to enhance passenger facilities while adhering to sustainable development principles, avoiding harm to the environment, and reducing congestion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-07-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 14:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Bombay High Court, on Tuesday, sanctioned the construction of a new passenger jetty and terminal at the Gateway of India in south Mumbai, with certain stipulations enforced.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sandeep Marne endorsed the Maharashtra government's decision, emphasizing that elements like an amphitheater shall only be used for passenger seating and not entertainment, just as a proposed cafe shall only provide basic refreshments.

The court further instructed the Maharashtra Maritime Board to phase out the existing four jetties in compliance with directives from the Indian Navy. It upheld that the project aligns with sustainable development principles and dismissed claims of potential environmental harm, emphasizing its role in improving passenger facilities and decongesting the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

