Left Menu

Escalating Skies: Russian Drone and Missile Strikes Hit Ukraine

Russian drone and missile strikes across Ukraine have resulted in at least two fatalities. Drones targeted Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih, and Vinnytsia, among others. Ukraine's air force thwarted many attacks, though power and water systems were disrupted, and multiple injuries reported. Doubts remain about both sides targeting civilians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 12:47 IST
Escalating Skies: Russian Drone and Missile Strikes Hit Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian drone and missile strikes have targeted multiple cities across Ukraine, causing at least two deaths early Wednesday, according to official reports.

Ukraine's air force reported the launch of 400 drones and a ballistic missile by Russian forces. Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih, and Vinnytsia were primary targets. Despite shooting down most drones, 12 unspecified targets were hit by both missile and drone attacks.

Recent attacks disrupted power and water supplies in Kryvyi Rih. Several people were injured, including a 17-year-old boy in critical condition. In Vinnytsia, eight individuals sustained injuries. Kyiv's air defenses were activated without any reported damage. Russia and Ukraine continue to deny targeting civilians in their ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025