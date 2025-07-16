Escalating Skies: Russian Drone and Missile Strikes Hit Ukraine

Russian drone and missile strikes have targeted multiple cities across Ukraine, causing at least two deaths early Wednesday, according to official reports.

Ukraine's air force reported the launch of 400 drones and a ballistic missile by Russian forces. Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih, and Vinnytsia were primary targets. Despite shooting down most drones, 12 unspecified targets were hit by both missile and drone attacks.

Recent attacks disrupted power and water supplies in Kryvyi Rih. Several people were injured, including a 17-year-old boy in critical condition. In Vinnytsia, eight individuals sustained injuries. Kyiv's air defenses were activated without any reported damage. Russia and Ukraine continue to deny targeting civilians in their ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)