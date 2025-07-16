Left Menu

Eruption Evicts Blue Lagoon Visitors: Volcanic Activity in Iceland

A volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula led to evacuations of residents and tourists, including those at the Blue Lagoon spa. Eruptive activity began after intense seismic activity with lava flows away from infrastructure. The area has faced repeated evacuations since November 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 16-07-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 13:47 IST
Eruption Evicts Blue Lagoon Visitors: Volcanic Activity in Iceland
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

For the second time in recent memory, residents and visitors in southwestern Iceland have been forced to evacuate due to a volcanic eruption. The Icelandic national broadcaster RUV detailed the evacuation of the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa in the wake of the event.

The eruption erupted around 4 a.m. on the Reykjanes Peninsula, southwest of Reykjavik, following a swarm of seismic activity, according to Iceland's Met Office. The town of Grindavik was one of the areas evacuated shortly thereafter, with guests and campers packing up hurriedly amid rising concerns.

Despite the lava flowing southeast from the fissure, measuring between 700 and 1,000 meters wide, the molten rock currently poses no threat to local infrastructure, confirmed the Met Office. The community has faced frequent evacuations since November 2023, when the volcano reactivated after an 800-year dormancy.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025