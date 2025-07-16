Into the Ice: Studying Brain Changes in Antarctic Isolation

A recent study analyzing brain scans of crew members spending a year at an Antarctic research station reveals notable changes due to exposure to isolation and extreme conditions. The research highlights potential impacts on physiology and cognition.

Published in 'npj Microgravity,' the findings hold significance for planned extended space missions. The international research team reports reduced white and grey matter in brain regions crucial for memory, language, and spatial awareness.

The study emphasizes that understanding stress effects in isolated environments, similar to space missions, can inform risk assessments and resilience-building efforts. It also suggests lifestyle interventions like improved sleep and physical activity could mitigate grey matter loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)