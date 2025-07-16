Street Vendors Rally Against Evictions: A Stand for Rights and Livelihood

In a fervent protest at Jantar Mantar, street vendors and hawkers voiced their outrage on Wednesday against their evictions, claiming the actions were illegal and violated their rights under the Constitution.

Protestors demanded the strict implementation of the Street Vendors Act, 2014, which mandates the creation of town vending committees and the reservation of two per cent of land for vendors. They have also communicated their grievances to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, alleging lackluster law enforcement.

Advocate Kamlesh Kumar Mishra highlighted the disparity between the vendors' significant societal presence and their legal classification as illegal. The National Hawkers Federation announced plans for a Supreme Court petition and a nationwide Anti-Eviction Day protest on November 24.