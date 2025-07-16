Bihar's Nalanda District Faces Flood Threat as Falgu River Overflows
Heavy rainfall in Jharkhand has caused the Falgu River to overflow, leading to a breach in the embankment of the Dhuribigaha Barrage in Bihar's Nalanda district. No casualties have been reported. The Water Resources Department is monitoring the situation and implementing flood protection measures to mitigate damage.
- Country:
- India
Bihar's Nalanda district is in a state of alert as the Falgu River overflowed its embankments, causing a flood-like situation. Heavy rains in neighbouring Jharkhand have been identified as the cause of this overflow, leading to a breach at the Dhuribigaha Barrage, according to local authorities.
Currently, there have been no reports of casualties. The state's Water Resources Department stated that an unprecedented 1,15,308 cusecs of water was released from the Uderasthan Barrage, setting a new record for the site. Rising water levels at the Manpur Bridge gauge station support these observations.
Officials have sprung into action, with senior officers providing guidance to regional teams to protect embankments and other critical structures. Continuous monitoring and preparatory measures are being enacted to prevent potential disasters as the situation develops.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Traffic Gridlock in Jharkhand Sparks Caution: Propylene Gas Leak Disrupts Highway Commute
Protest Erupts Over Police Action at Jharkhand's Hul Diwas Celebrations
Tension in Jharkhand: BJP's Protest Against Police Action on Tribals
Arrests Made in Clash During Hul Diwas Celebrations in Jharkhand
Himachal Pradesh Faces Road Blocks, Political Controversy Amidst Heavy Rainfall