Severe Rainfall in South Korea Causes Deaths and Evacuations
Severe torrential rains in South Korea led to the deaths of two people and the evacuation of over 1,000 residents. With more than 400mm of rain recorded in South Chungcheong, infrastructure damage included flooding of roads and buildings, prompting school closures and landslide alerts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 11:03 IST
A deadly bout of torrential rain in South Korea has resulted in the deaths of two individuals and the evacuation of more than 1,000 people, according to the country's safety ministry.
Recorded on Thursday, parts of the South Chungcheong region, located south of Seoul, received over 400 millimeters of rainfall—a record highlighted by the Ministry of the Interior and Safety.
The Korea Meteorological Administration announced further downpours expected on Thursday night, with the Korea Forest Service issuing the highest level landslide alerts for several regions, including Chungcheong.
