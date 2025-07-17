Left Menu

Indore Tops Cleanliness Ranking for Eighth Consecutive Year

Indore claimed the top spot for cleanliness for the eighth consecutive year in the annual Swachh Survekshan. Following closely were Surat and Navi Mumbai. In cities with populations of 3-10 lakh, Noida emerged as the cleanest, with Chandigarh and Mysore also recognized. Awards were presented by President Droupadi Murmu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 11:49 IST
Indore Tops Cleanliness Ranking for Eighth Consecutive Year
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indore once again stands as India's cleanest city, securing the top position in the Swachh Survekshan for an impressive eighth year in succession. The annual cleanliness survey results positioned Surat and Navi Mumbai in second and third places, respectively.

For cities with a population range of 3 to 10 lakh, Noida achieved the number one spot in cleanliness, followed by Chandigarh and Mysore. These findings were released during a ceremony on Thursday.

President Droupadi Murmu presided over the awards ceremony, where she presented honors to the leading cities. The event was attended by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal and other dignitaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025