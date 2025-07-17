Indore Tops Cleanliness Ranking for Eighth Consecutive Year

Indore once again stands as India's cleanest city, securing the top position in the Swachh Survekshan for an impressive eighth year in succession. The annual cleanliness survey results positioned Surat and Navi Mumbai in second and third places, respectively.

For cities with a population range of 3 to 10 lakh, Noida achieved the number one spot in cleanliness, followed by Chandigarh and Mysore. These findings were released during a ceremony on Thursday.

President Droupadi Murmu presided over the awards ceremony, where she presented honors to the leading cities. The event was attended by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal and other dignitaries.

