Milestone Achieved: Water Released into Handri Neeva Canal

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has inaugurated the release of Krishna river water into the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi canal, marking a significant milestone for the Rs 696-crore phase-I of the project. This development aims to enhance irrigation and drinking water supply for the Rayalaseema region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Andhrapradesh | Updated: 17-07-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 15:12 IST
Milestone Achieved: Water Released into Handri Neeva Canal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has celebrated a major development, releasing Krishna river water into the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) canal from pumping station-1 located in Nandyal district. This event, held on Thursday, signifies a major achievement in the ongoing efforts to improve water infrastructure in the state.

The chief minister performed traditional rituals, offering prayers and garments to the Handri Neeva waters, marking the release as a momentous occasion. According to an official statement, this step is crucial in the completion of the Rs 696-crore Handri Neeva phase-I canal works.

Expected to boost the canal's carrying capacity to 3,850 cusecs, the state government has pledged an investment of Rs 3,890 crore in phases I and II of the HNSS project. This initiative will address the pressing irrigation and drinking water demands of the drought-affected Rayalaseema region.

