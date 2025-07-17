Left Menu

Sewer Line Tragedy: Two Labourers Trapped in Shahdol

Two labourers were trapped while digging a sewer line in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh, after the soil collapsed. The rescue operation, conducted by the State Disaster Response Force and local police, is ongoing amidst difficult conditions due to wet soil following heavy rainfall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahdol | Updated: 17-07-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 17:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh, a tragic incident occurred when two labourers became trapped during the excavation of a sewer line. The incident happened around 1.30 PM, according to Sohagpur police station's SHO, Bhupendra Mani Pandey.

A Gujarat-based company was responsible for laying the sewer line. Rescue efforts are underway by teams from the State Disaster Response Force and local police, who are using a JCB machine to locate the trapped workers.

The rescue operation faces challenges due to recently rain-soaked soil, which complicates the task, said the police officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

