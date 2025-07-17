Sewer Line Tragedy: Two Labourers Trapped in Shahdol

In Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh, a tragic incident occurred when two labourers became trapped during the excavation of a sewer line. The incident happened around 1.30 PM, according to Sohagpur police station's SHO, Bhupendra Mani Pandey.

A Gujarat-based company was responsible for laying the sewer line. Rescue efforts are underway by teams from the State Disaster Response Force and local police, who are using a JCB machine to locate the trapped workers.

The rescue operation faces challenges due to recently rain-soaked soil, which complicates the task, said the police officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)