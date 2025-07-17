Left Menu

Rescue Underway After Sewer Line Collapse in Shahdol City

Two labourers became trapped in Shahdol city, Madhya Pradesh, during sewer line excavation when the soil caved in. The State Disaster Response Force and local police have initiated a rescue operation to locate the workers. The wet soil, due to recent heavy rains, is complicating efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahdol | Updated: 17-07-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 17:25 IST
In a tragic incident on Thursday, two labourers became trapped while excavating for a sewer line in Shahdol city, Madhya Pradesh, when the soil unexpectedly caved in.

A Gujarat-based company was overseeing the project. Teams from the State Disaster Response Force and local police rushed to the scene to commence rescue operations. JCB machines are being employed in the search and rescue mission to locate the workers, whose identities remain unknown.

The difficulty of the operation has been exacerbated by wet soil conditions following heavy rains, according to Sohagpur police station officer Bhupendra Mani Pandey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

