Aerosols' Role in Booming Heatwaves: Unveiling New Climate Dynamics

A recent study reveals that declining aerosol levels, alongside clean air policies, might be enhancing heatwave frequency more than greenhouse gas emissions, particularly in urban areas. The number of global heatwave days could triple by 2080 as aerosols, known for cooling effects, decrease.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 17:34 IST
Declining aerosol levels, known to combat air pollution, may be significantly contributing to the increase in heatwaves, especially in densely populated regions, as highlighted by a recent study. Researchers at The University of Texas have linked the reduction of aerosols with rising regional temperatures, challenging the sole blame on greenhouse gas emissions.

Aerosols, which can cool by reflecting sunlight or warm by absorbing solar radiation, are now seen as major factors influencing the frequency of heatwaves. The study suggests that as clean air policies take effect, the average annual heatwave days globally may rise from 40 to 110 by 2080, with alarming projections for regions including sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, and Western Europe.

While clean air initiatives aim to improve public health by reducing aerosols, these particles have played a role in halving heatwave occurrences. Their reduction might rapidly alter climate exposure, implying a future climatic shift where cities must brace for intensified heatwaves. However, researchers caution against using this data as a pretext for increased pollution.

