Left Menu

Wildlife Bonds: A New Wave of Conservation Finance

The Global Environment Facility plans to expand wildlife conservation bonds across Africa to protect endangered species and ecosystems. These bonds, which provide funding in exchange for conservation results, are aimed at leveraging $1.5 billion through additional borrowing. The initiative seeks to overcome funding challenges amid global aid cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 19:09 IST
Wildlife Bonds: A New Wave of Conservation Finance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Global Environment Facility (GEF) is gearing up to introduce a new series of wildlife conservation bonds across Africa to safeguard endangered species and ecosystems. This initiative marks a significant step in innovative conservation financing.

Originally pioneered in 2022 with the World Bank-backed rhino bond, wildlife bonds have since been utilized in efforts such as chimpanzee protection in Rwanda and lemur conservation in Madagascar. Now, GEF is ambitiously aiming to implement one bond for each of Africa's 54 countries. This undertaking would require an initial investment of $150 million from GEF, which is expected to grow to $1.5 billion through additional borrowing.

These wildlife bonds provide essential funding to poorer countries as they do not burden their financial books. The bonds' payouts are contingent upon achieving conservation goals, making them attractive to investors and philanthropists. The expansion of these bonds comes amidst rising concerns over reduced aid and development funding from major economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025