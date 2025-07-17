Severe Downpour in South Korea Wreaks Havoc: Lives Lost and Hundreds Evacuated

In a devastating turn of events, South Korea has been hit by relentless downpours leading to the tragic loss of at least four lives and the evacuation of over 1,300 people, officials reported on Thursday.

The torrential rains have resulted in structural calamities, such as a collapsed retaining wall in Osan, just south of Seoul, burying a car and claiming one life on Wednesday, according to the Interior and Safety Ministry.

The ministry continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding other fatalities found in submerged environments and is closely monitoring the situation, which has also prompted the cancellation of 46 flights and severe flooding in South Chungcheong province.

