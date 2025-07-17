Left Menu

Tragic Flames Lamented: Iraq Shopping Centre Inferno Claims Over 60 Lives

A devastating fire erupted in a newly opened shopping centre in Kut, eastern Iraq, resulting in the deaths of over 60 people, including children. Rescue efforts saved 45 individuals, but others remain missing. The absence of proper fire safety measures is being scrutinized as a contributing factor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kut | Updated: 17-07-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 21:19 IST
Tragic Flames Lamented: Iraq Shopping Centre Inferno Claims Over 60 Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

A newly opened shopping center in Kut, eastern Iraq, became the scene of a catastrophic fire that claimed the lives of more than 60 people, many of whom were children, according to Iraqi officials on Thursday.

Civil defense teams managed to rescue over 45 individuals who had been trapped when the blaze ignited late Wednesday. Despite their efforts, some remain unaccounted for, as reported by the state-run Iraqi News Agency.

This tragic incident has raised alarming questions about safety protocols. Eyewitnesses and officials have pointed fingers at inadequate fire safety measures as a factor that potentially magnified the disaster. The Interior Ministry confirmed 61 fatalities, with 14 bodies still unidentified due to severe burns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025