Tragic Flames Lamented: Iraq Shopping Centre Inferno Claims Over 60 Lives

A newly opened shopping center in Kut, eastern Iraq, became the scene of a catastrophic fire that claimed the lives of more than 60 people, many of whom were children, according to Iraqi officials on Thursday.

Civil defense teams managed to rescue over 45 individuals who had been trapped when the blaze ignited late Wednesday. Despite their efforts, some remain unaccounted for, as reported by the state-run Iraqi News Agency.

This tragic incident has raised alarming questions about safety protocols. Eyewitnesses and officials have pointed fingers at inadequate fire safety measures as a factor that potentially magnified the disaster. The Interior Ministry confirmed 61 fatalities, with 14 bodies still unidentified due to severe burns.

