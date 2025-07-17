Structural Collapse Averted: Safety Concerns Rise in Thane Residential Building

A disaster was narrowly avoided in Thane West as a bedroom slab from a flat on the sixth floor of a residential building collapsed onto the flat below. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident that occurred Thursday evening.

According to Yasin Tadvi, the head of the Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell, the unfortunate event took place at 7:45pm in the Aniket Society in Uthalsar Naka. The 23-year-old building with 17 rooms now faces increased scrutiny as its structural integrity comes into question.

Following the collapse, eight rooms on the upper floors were sealed, and 19 residents have been temporarily relocated. Authorities emphasize the necessity of regular structural audits and urge residents to promptly report any signs of building deterioration to avoid similar incidents in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)