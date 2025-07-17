Left Menu

Structural Collapse Averted: Safety Concerns Rise in Thane Residential Building

A bedroom slab collapse in a Thane residential building prompted evacuation without injuries. The incident highlights the importance of regular inspections and reporting structural weaknesses to prevent future accidents. Residents of eight rooms were relocated due to safety concerns after the collapse in Aniket Society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 17-07-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 22:51 IST
Structural Collapse Averted: Safety Concerns Rise in Thane Residential Building
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A disaster was narrowly avoided in Thane West as a bedroom slab from a flat on the sixth floor of a residential building collapsed onto the flat below. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident that occurred Thursday evening.

According to Yasin Tadvi, the head of the Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell, the unfortunate event took place at 7:45pm in the Aniket Society in Uthalsar Naka. The 23-year-old building with 17 rooms now faces increased scrutiny as its structural integrity comes into question.

Following the collapse, eight rooms on the upper floors were sealed, and 19 residents have been temporarily relocated. Authorities emphasize the necessity of regular structural audits and urge residents to promptly report any signs of building deterioration to avoid similar incidents in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025