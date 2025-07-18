Haryana's Development Drive: Saini's Vision for a Modern India
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini evaluated key developmental projects to enhance infrastructure and modern facilities. He emphasized timely, high-quality completion and people-centric governance. Saini focused on welfare policies for youth, women, farmers, and the poor, ensuring inclusiveness, transparency, and effectiveness in government schemes.
On Thursday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini assessed pivotal developmental projects designed to bolster infrastructure and introduce modern amenities to the community.
He urged officials to complete these initiatives with exceptional quality and within the set time limits, aiming for swift dedication to the public.
During a high-level meeting with senior officials, Saini reviewed existing projects across various departments and advocated for welfare policies benefiting youth, women, farmers, and the poor, highlighting the importance of inclusiveness and transparency.
