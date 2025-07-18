Haryana's Development Drive: Saini's Vision for a Modern India

On Thursday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini assessed pivotal developmental projects designed to bolster infrastructure and introduce modern amenities to the community.

He urged officials to complete these initiatives with exceptional quality and within the set time limits, aiming for swift dedication to the public.

During a high-level meeting with senior officials, Saini reviewed existing projects across various departments and advocated for welfare policies benefiting youth, women, farmers, and the poor, highlighting the importance of inclusiveness and transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)