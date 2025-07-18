Tragic Encounter on the Tracks: Elephants Struck by Express Train
Three elephants, including two calves, were tragically killed by a speeding Janshatabdi Express train near Banstala railway station in West Bengal's Paschim Midnapore district. The incident occurred Thursday night as the herd, likely from Jharkhand's Dalma forest, crossed the tracks. An investigation is ongoing.
In a tragic incident highlighting the fragile coexistence between wildlife and modern infrastructure, three elephants, including two calves, were fatally struck by a speeding express train in West Bengal's Paschim Midnapore district.
The collision occurred Thursday night near Banstala railway station as a herd, believed to be from Jharkhand's Dalma forest, navigated the area. The Janshatabdi Express, traveling on the Kharagpur-Tatanagar section, impacted the pachyderms, resulting in their untimely deaths.
Authorities faced challenges accessing the site immediately, as the herd of around 30 elephants was still present. An investigation into the incident is currently underway.
