Tragic Encounter on the Tracks: Elephants Struck by Express Train

In a tragic incident highlighting the fragile coexistence between wildlife and modern infrastructure, three elephants, including two calves, were fatally struck by a speeding express train in West Bengal's Paschim Midnapore district.

The collision occurred Thursday night near Banstala railway station as a herd, believed to be from Jharkhand's Dalma forest, navigated the area. The Janshatabdi Express, traveling on the Kharagpur-Tatanagar section, impacted the pachyderms, resulting in their untimely deaths.

Authorities faced challenges accessing the site immediately, as the herd of around 30 elephants was still present. An investigation into the incident is currently underway.