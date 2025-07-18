Left Menu

Torrential Rains Wreak Havoc in Himachal Pradesh

Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh have resulted in the closure of 250 roads, affecting water supply and power distribution. An orange alert has been issued by the meteorological office predicting further heavy rainfall. The monsoon has caused significant damage, claiming lives and leading to substantial financial losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 18-07-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 12:50 IST
Torrential Rains Wreak Havoc in Himachal Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh have led to the closure of 250 roads, severely impacting daily life and infrastructure. The local meteorological office has issued an orange alert, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas.

The State Emergency Operation Centre reports that 181 roads remain closed in Mandi, 26 in Sirmaur, and 23 in Kullu. In addition, 61 water supply schemes and 81 power distribution transformers have been disrupted as of Friday morning.

Since the onset of the monsoon on June 20, approximately 112 people have lost their lives due to rain-related incidents and road accidents. The state has experienced flash floods, cloudbursts, and landslides, resulting in losses exceeding Rs 1,220 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025