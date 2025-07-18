Torrential Rains Wreak Havoc in Himachal Pradesh

Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh have led to the closure of 250 roads, severely impacting daily life and infrastructure. The local meteorological office has issued an orange alert, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas.

The State Emergency Operation Centre reports that 181 roads remain closed in Mandi, 26 in Sirmaur, and 23 in Kullu. In addition, 61 water supply schemes and 81 power distribution transformers have been disrupted as of Friday morning.

Since the onset of the monsoon on June 20, approximately 112 people have lost their lives due to rain-related incidents and road accidents. The state has experienced flash floods, cloudbursts, and landslides, resulting in losses exceeding Rs 1,220 crore.

