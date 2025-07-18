India Powers Ahead: Achieving 50% Non-Fossil Power Capacity

India has marked a significant climate achievement by reaching 50% of its power capacity from non-fossil fuel sources, a target initially set for 2030. This milestone illustrates the nation's robust policy efforts and effective collaboration with the private sector, underscoring its capability in renewable energy transformation.

Key developments in India's renewable sector include an impressive growth in solar and wind energy, driven by policy incentives like the Production-Linked Incentive scheme and the National Wind-Solar Hybrid Policy. Companies like Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) are leading the charge, adding substantial capacity and spearheading storage solutions.

With the energy demand expected to rise dramatically, India's focus now shifts to scaling storage solutions and advanced grid management systems, ensuring a sustainable and stable power supply. As global investors show increasing interest in green infrastructure, India stands ready to exceed its climate goals under the Paris Agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)