India Powers Ahead: Achieving 50% Non-Fossil Power Capacity
India has achieved a major climate milestone by reaching 50% non-fossil fuel power capacity five years ahead of its 2030 Paris Agreement target. Supported by government policies and strong private sector execution, India has rapidly expanded its renewable energy capacity, focusing on projects like AGEL's ambitious 50 GW target.
- Country:
- India
India has marked a significant climate achievement by reaching 50% of its power capacity from non-fossil fuel sources, a target initially set for 2030. This milestone illustrates the nation's robust policy efforts and effective collaboration with the private sector, underscoring its capability in renewable energy transformation.
Key developments in India's renewable sector include an impressive growth in solar and wind energy, driven by policy incentives like the Production-Linked Incentive scheme and the National Wind-Solar Hybrid Policy. Companies like Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) are leading the charge, adding substantial capacity and spearheading storage solutions.
With the energy demand expected to rise dramatically, India's focus now shifts to scaling storage solutions and advanced grid management systems, ensuring a sustainable and stable power supply. As global investors show increasing interest in green infrastructure, India stands ready to exceed its climate goals under the Paris Agreement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Adani Green Energy Soars with 45% Renewable Capacity Boost
Solar Power Shines on PDUNIPPD: A Bright Move for Cost Cutting
Solar Power Surge: How Free Electricity Transforms Lives in Dhamtari
Dhudmaras: Shining Bright on the Global Tourism Map with Solar Power
Surging Solar Power: Delhi's Green Revolution on Rooftops