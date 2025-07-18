Left Menu

India Powers Ahead: Achieving 50% Non-Fossil Power Capacity

India has achieved a major climate milestone by reaching 50% non-fossil fuel power capacity five years ahead of its 2030 Paris Agreement target. Supported by government policies and strong private sector execution, India has rapidly expanded its renewable energy capacity, focusing on projects like AGEL's ambitious 50 GW target.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 13:04 IST
India Powers Ahead: Achieving 50% Non-Fossil Power Capacity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has marked a significant climate achievement by reaching 50% of its power capacity from non-fossil fuel sources, a target initially set for 2030. This milestone illustrates the nation's robust policy efforts and effective collaboration with the private sector, underscoring its capability in renewable energy transformation.

Key developments in India's renewable sector include an impressive growth in solar and wind energy, driven by policy incentives like the Production-Linked Incentive scheme and the National Wind-Solar Hybrid Policy. Companies like Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) are leading the charge, adding substantial capacity and spearheading storage solutions.

With the energy demand expected to rise dramatically, India's focus now shifts to scaling storage solutions and advanced grid management systems, ensuring a sustainable and stable power supply. As global investors show increasing interest in green infrastructure, India stands ready to exceed its climate goals under the Paris Agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025