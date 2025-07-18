Tragedy on the Tracks: Protecting Elephants in Bengal's Corridors
Three elephants were killed by an express train in West Bengal, highlighting a need for improved wildlife protection. Despite warnings, the herd from Jharkhand's Dalma forest was hit. Officials stress enhanced coordination with railways and local involvement, considering more sanctuaries to prevent such tragedies.
In a tragic incident near Banstala railway station in West Bengal, an express train ran over three elephants, two of which were calves, on Thursday night, according to local police.
The elephants, part of a herd believed to have come from Jharkhand's Dalma forest, were struck by the speeding Janshatabdi Express on the Kharagpur-Tatanagar section, making it difficult for officials to approach as other elephants were also in the vicinity.
Despite prior alerts to the Railways, the accident could not be prevented, leading to calls for improved coordination and consideration of additional sanctuaries to safeguard wildlife in these corridors.
