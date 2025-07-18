Tripura's Ambitious Infrastructure Drive: Shaping the Future with Earthquake-Resilient Structures

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has unveiled ambitious plans for the state's infrastructure, leveraging cutting-edge earthquake-resilient technology. Speaking at an Indian Building Congress seminar, Saha highlighted the construction of a G-14 high-rise office building designed to withstand seismic events, pivotal in the earthquake-prone region.

With a substantial Rs 7,000 crore allocation in this year's budget, the state government is initiating several infrastructure projects, including converting old bridges and enhancing connectivity to district and sub-division headquarters via national highways.

Additionally, a new 449-km ring road for Agartala and strategic rail connectivity expansions are propelling the state's development. The government aims to capitalize on its proximity to Bangladesh to foster new trade routes in Southeast Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)