Tripura's Ambitious Infrastructure Drive: Shaping the Future with Earthquake-Resilient Structures

Tripura is advancing its infrastructure with earthquake-resilient technology, constructing a G-14 multi-storeyed office building using base isolation with triple friction pendulum capable of withstanding magnitude 8.5 earthquakes. The state is investing Rs 7,000 crore in infrastructure, enhancing road connectivity, and exploring new trade routes with Southeast Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 18-07-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 23:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has unveiled ambitious plans for the state's infrastructure, leveraging cutting-edge earthquake-resilient technology. Speaking at an Indian Building Congress seminar, Saha highlighted the construction of a G-14 high-rise office building designed to withstand seismic events, pivotal in the earthquake-prone region.

With a substantial Rs 7,000 crore allocation in this year's budget, the state government is initiating several infrastructure projects, including converting old bridges and enhancing connectivity to district and sub-division headquarters via national highways.

Additionally, a new 449-km ring road for Agartala and strategic rail connectivity expansions are propelling the state's development. The government aims to capitalize on its proximity to Bangladesh to foster new trade routes in Southeast Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

