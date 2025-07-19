South Korea's Torrential Downpours Cause Havoc

Torrential rains have pummeled South Korea for a fourth straight day, preventing nearly 3,000 residents from returning home and leaving livestock struggling in flood waters. The death toll has now risen to four, with two individuals reported missing, according to officials.

The extreme weather has led to the evacuation of over 7,000 people at the height of the storms. As of Saturday morning, more than 2,800 people remain displaced, reported the interior ministry. Record rainfall exceeding 500 mm has been recorded since Wednesday in Seosan, South Chungcheong province, south of Seoul.

Agricultural areas suffer severely, with cows seen fighting to keep their heads above water in submerged sheds. Over 641 buildings, 388 roads, and 59 farms have sustained water damage. Rain is also expected to impact neighboring North Korea, with forecasts predicting significant precipitation in certain regions.