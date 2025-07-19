Exciting Breakthroughs in Science: IVF, Quantum Computing, and Ancient Discoveries
Recent scientific advancements span significant breakthroughs in IVF technology saving children from genetic diseases, ambitious quantum computing projects in Denmark, and the discovery of Europe's oldest lake settlement in Albania dating back 8,000 years, showcasing humanity's technological prowess and historical significance.
In a groundbreaking achievement, scientists from Newcastle University in the UK have announced that their innovative three-person IVF technique has successfully averted severe genetic diseases in eight children. The technique cleverly combines nuclear material from the parents' fertilized egg with a donor's healthy egg, albeit banned in the US.
Denmark is set to become a pioneer in quantum computing, aiming to develop the world's most powerful system with an 80 million euro investment. Jointly funded by the Novo Nordisk Foundation and the state credit fund, this initiative, called QuNorth, seeks to transform fields like drug discovery and materials science.
Meanwhile, archaeologists have unearthed Europe's oldest lake settlement on Albania's Ohrid Lake, dating back 8,000 years. The international team meticulously retrieves remnants from the depths, revealing insights into early organized farming and hunting communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
MORNING BID EUROPE-Market focus shifts to Trump tariff countdown
European shares edge lower as US tariff deadline looms
Body parts found at Ahmedabad plane crash site handed over to six families after DNA tests
China imposes anti-dumping duties on European brandy as trade tensions rise
Varun eyes senior team return through Europe tour with India 'A'